BY NAROD EKMEKJIAN

Back and better than ever, October 20 marked the return of Mesrobian School’s renowned Cultural Night, an evening full of vibrant displays of Armenian traditions, art, cuisine, and the physical and spiritual unity of an Armenian school and community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular event was placed on a temporary hold to ensure the safety of students and attendees. Nevertheless, with the decreasing severity of the pandemic and the help of both the school’s dedicated faculty and the diligent Parent Faculty Association, the return of Cultural Night became a spectacular event.

This long-awaited homecoming sparked a palpable sense of excitement and relief within students, such as 11th grader, Emma Deravedissian, who stated, “I can speak on behalf of all Mesrobian students when I say it was a truly missed event, and we are so glad it has returned!”

The night opened with a warm introduction and welcome speech to the estimated 700 guests. As the night continued, the environment soon became filled with cultural spirit, as all grades presented a wide array of the most exceptional traditional and modernized Armenian dances.

This diverse display revealed the collective dedication of faculty, staff, and dance instructors, Lily and Eliz Grigorian, whose diligent efforts were supported with the enthusiastic and celebratory reactions from the audience. It is certain that the audience left with a lasting impact from their committed efforts.

In addition to cultural performances were high amounts of social productivity, supported with the wide variety of Armenian souvenirs, merchandise, and delicacies. This combination of lively conversations and delectable cuisines made the occasion a memorable one.

It is crucial to acknowledge that the recent loss of Artsakh had a significant influence on the event, most powerfully displayed by the heartfelt demonstration presented by the 11th and 12th grade boys. “As I watched, I couldn’t help getting all emotional; I even shed a few tears… This, along with all the other performances, truly was an outstanding display,” said an Armenian Mesrobian School parent who was moved by the performancs.