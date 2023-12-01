Martial artist Mihran Aghvinian on October 28 was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Martial Arts of Europe during its annual award ceremony held at the Hotel Mühlenhof in Rheine/NRW, Germany.

This distinguished organization is dedicated to honoring excellence in martial arts and recognized Shihan (Grandmaster) Mihran Aghvinian for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of martial arts. This marks his second induction into a Hall of Fame; previously, he was inducted into the American Masters Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mihran Aghvinian is not only a devoted martial artist but also an active member of the Armenian community in Los Angeles. He is the visionary behind the Armenian mixed martial arts style known as Hye Katch Do. For over three decades, he has been imparting the principles of Hye Katch Do to numerous young Armenians through classes in Hamburg Germany,Glendale and the San Fernando Valley, instilling in his students the mental and physical discipline synonymous with martial arts.

Born in Germany in 1962, Aghvinian has been deeply immersed in martial arts since 1970, achieving multiple black belts across various martial arts disciplines, including judo, Kadgamala karate, Kyokushin Budokai All-Round fighting,Krav Maga, kickboxing, and Hye Katch Do. He is the founder and president of the Armenian Martial Arts Coalition. His expertise extends beyond teaching, as he has provided training to the Norwegian, Danish, and German militaries, air marshals, and anti-terror air personnel. Additionally,

He shared his expertise with bodyguards and security personnel, serving as a bodyguard in both America and Europe .

The Hall of Fame Martial Arts Europe, established in 2012, from Werner Tewes is renowned as one of the premier martial arts events in Europe. The organization is committed to recognizing outstanding Martial Arts Leaders and Legends by enlisting them in the martial arts Hall of Fame. Inductees are selected for their steadfast commitment to martial arts, community contributions, loyalty, respect, humility, and, of course, personal achievements. Each nominee undergoes a meticulous review process by the committee over an extended period.