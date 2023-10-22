Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan will take part in a meeting of multilateral regional talks in Tehran on Monday.

The talks are being held within the framework of the so-called “Consultative Regional Platform 3+3,” a scheme advanced by Ankara—and supported by Baku—that envisions the creation of an economic and security regional bloc involving Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as Russia, Iran and Turkey.

In announcing the meeting in Tehran, Armenia’s foreign ministry said that bi-lateral talks may be held on the margins of the gathering.

According to media reports Georgia will not take part in the talks on Monday. Official Tbilisi has rejected participation in the scheme, presumably due to its long-standing enmity with Moscow.

Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said Friday that Armenia had received an invitation from Iran, but signaled that the government had not yet decided whether it would participate.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov by phone on Friday. According to a Russian readout of the call, they discussed, among other things, their countries’ “approaches to the activities of the Consultative Regional Platform 3+3.”

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said Friday that it was important to not miss “the historic opportunity” create in the region to advance “efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region.”

The first “3+3” talk were convened in December 2021 in Moscow.