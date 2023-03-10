KZV Pre-School to be Named After Ovsanna Misserlian

SAN FRANCSICO—The Krouzian-Zekarian Vasbouragan School in San Francisco announced that Mr. and Mrs. Mihran Misserlian and Mr. and Mrs. Nareg Misserlian, sons of the late Edward Misserlian, have generously gifted $500,000 to the school’s endowment fund. This generous donation is in addition to a previous gift from their late uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Zareh and Lucik Misserlian who previously donated $510,000 to the KZV Endowment raising the total of that fund to $1 million from the Misserlian family.

In honor of this generous gift from the Misserlian family, the school administration and School Board will name the preschool after their mother and grandmother, Ovsanna Misserlian, who was a gifted and dedicated kindergarten teacher in Haigazian Elementary School in Aleppo, Syria. During a ceremony scheduled for March 31, the KZV Preschool will officially be renamed the “Ovsanna Misserlian Preschool” and the family will be honored at this year’s Annual Banquet Gala on April 1.

“We are humbled and grateful to the Misserlian family for their incredible generosity to KZV, and we are thrilled by their extraordinary gift, which expands the school’s vision to build upon the high standards that we have always held for our school community. A donation of this magnitude is indeed a blessing, and we are indebted to the Misserlian family’s support and benevolence,” said KZV Principal Grace Andonian.

This gift will provide direct support to the school, making it a world-class 21st-century learning institution that serves the Armenian community of the Bay Area. As KZV’s student body grows and the learning community expands upon its practices, this gift will secure the excellent standards that KZV prides itself on, while perpetuating a strong foundation for a lifetime of academic and professional excellence. The school’s graduates attend San Francisco’s best high schools, going on to be lifelong learners who bridge their Armenian and American identities while excelling in all professional fields.