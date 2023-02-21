Still reeling from the February 6 earthquake, the residents of southern Turkey and northern Syria were rattled on Monday by another earthquake measuring 6.4 on the richter scale. This latest tremor has caused more damage to Armenian landmarks in both Turkey and Syria, local officials reported.

The Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul reported that St. Mary’s Armenian Church in Vakifli, a predominantly Armenian-populated village, was damaged in Monday’s earthquake.

The St. Mary’s Church in Vakifly, an Armenian-populated village in Turkey

The patriarchate said the church suffered damages to its bell tower and walls. No fatalities were reported in the village, however, a number of buildings collapsed.

Turkey’s emergency services reported that the 6.4 tremor occurred at 8:04 local time and was followed by a 5.8 quake three minutes later.

The Aleppo-based Kantsasar newspaper reported that the St. Mary’s Church in the predominantly Armenian-populated city of Kessab sustained more damage. That church was affected by the February 6 earthquake.

Kantsasar reported that residents in nearby apartment buildings fled their homes and took shelter at the Armenian center.