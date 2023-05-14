“Sensitive Moments” in Moscow-Yerevan Relations

Russia is committed to the implementation of the agreements reached between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku during the past two years, the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan kicked off talks in Brussels with the mediation of the European Council President Charles Michel.

Those agreements, Peskov said, will allow for a settlement in the South Caucasus. He added that there are no other alternatives that can be used as basis for resolution of the situation.

“We affirm that they [the agreements] remain the unequivocal basis for settlement,” Peskov said.

On numerous occasions Yerevan has announced that provisions of the November 9, 2020 agreement continue to be violated, among them Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the ongoing captivity of Armenian prisoners of war.

Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, also said that relations between Russia and Armenia have a bright future, although there are “sensitive moments.”

He called the Moscow-Yerevan alliance a “special relationship—a partnership,” which have historic roots, but did not specify the “sensitive” aspects that he references.

Armenia has called on Russia to fulfill its obligations as they relate to the Lachin Corridor, which has been blockaded since December 12.

Armenia’s National Security Chief Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Novayagazeta that Armenia has not received the military equipment it has ordered and paid for from Russia.

Responding to question regarding Yerevan’s continuous changes in its political approach, Grigoryan said that in recent years the security landscape in the world, and especially in the region, have changed.

“The obligations outlined in the agreements are not being implemented. Our entire security outlook has been based on this, but there is a new approach. This is a crisis,” said Grigoryan who added that in the current situation it is imperative to seek alternative mechanisms and sources of military assistance.

Grigoryan said that he is referring to several such agreements, the provisions of which have not been fulfilled.

He also recalled that Yerevan has yet to receive the proper assessment from the Collective Security Treaty Organization after Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia last year. Grigoryan said that at time there were event discussions about leaving the CSTO.