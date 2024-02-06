The Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School Board of Education announced that, after a comprehensive review of her remarkable year as interim principal, Nyree Shishmanian has been named Principal of the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School.



Shishmanian’s unwavering dedication, innovative ideas, and impactful efforts to enhance the school’s curriculum have not only impressed the Board but have also deeply resonated with the entire community. Her commitment to fostering relationships within the Armenian community and beyond has been instrumental in building lasting connections.



The decision to appoint Shishmanian as the official principal was unanimous, thanks to her steadfast leadership and tireless dedication to the school’s growth and prosperity. The Board extends their sincere gratitude to all the potential applicants who expressed interest in the principal position and commend the Principal Search Committee for their meticulous efforts.



With Shishmanian at the helm, the Board of Education is confident in the school’s future. Her leadership provides the foundation for the school to embark on campus expansion and endowment building initiatives, securing a bright and prosperous future for generations to come.



Please join CKACS in congratulating Shishmanian on her well-deserved appointment as the Principal of the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School. The Board looks forward to the continued success and growth of the school under her capable guidance.