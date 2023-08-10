Representative Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) congratulated Davit Ishkhanyan, who was elected as Speaker of the Artsakh National Assembly.

Sherman, who represents California’s 32nd Congressional district and is a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said he looked forward to working with Ishkhanyan, the leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation bloc in the parliament as well as a member of the party’s Bureau, who was elected Monday.

“I welcome the election of Davit Ishkhanyan as the new Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh,” Sherman, a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus said in a statement.

“I look forward to this transformative phase of leadership and to continuing the work to further strengthen the U.S. bond with Artsakh and the Armenian people.”