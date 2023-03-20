Pro-Artsakh advocates can visit anca.org/sanctions to urge their U.S. Representative to co-sign the letter

WASHINGTON—Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is collecting signatures on a U.S. House letter calling out newly appointed U.S point person on Armenian-Azerbaijan issues, Louis Bono, for ruling out U.S. sanctions against Azerbaijan for its 100-day blockade of 120,000 Christian Armenians in their indigenous Artsakh homeland, a targeted legislative initiative strongly supported by the Armenian National Committee of America.

On March 8, deep into the second month of Azerbaijan’s blockade, Bono, on his first official trip to the region as Special U.S. Advisor, stated publicly: “This is not a time for sanctions… Sanctions would be counter-productive. It’s not even under consideration at this point.”

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian replied within hours, noting that: “Louis Bono, by taking sanctions on Azerbaijan off the table in his very first public move, signals American weakness, confirming for Ilham Aliyev that the Biden Administration won’t back its anti-blockade talk with concrete action.”

“When our diplomats deliver scripted assurances to Azerbaijan that the United States will not impose any costs or consequences for its blockade of Artsakh, they are – quite openly and intentionally – handing Ilham Aliyev a free pass, signed by Joe Biden, to continue attacking, occupying, and ethnically cleansing indigenous Armenian lands,” added Hamparian.

The Schiff-led Congressional letter states, in part: “We are deeply concerned by your reported comments during the trip ruling out the use of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Azerbaijan for their clear aggression. It was reported that you stated, “this is not a time for sanctions … it’s not even under consideration at this point.” As 120,000 innocent people remain deprived of their basic rights in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) for a third month, due to a blockade that the International Court of Justice (World Court) has ordered Azerbaijan to lift, this is not the time to take any tools off the table.”

In closing, the signatories affirm that: “The United States, the President of the United States, the U.S. State Department, and entire Administration must use all tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh, now and in the future, including cessation of financial support to Azerbaijan and imposition of sanctions.”

The full text of the Congressional letter is provided below.

The ANCA has set up an action portal – anca.org/sanctions – where pro-Artsakh advocates can write, call, and tweet their U.S. Representative to co-sign the Congressional letter.

Lou Bono

Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

Department of State

2201 C Street NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear Senior Advisor Bono,

Congratulations on your appointment as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the Department. As you know, we are at an inflection point for the region, Armenia and Artsakh.

As such, it is imperative that we leverage every opportunity to reiterate strong United States engagement to ensure a swift end to Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor and lasting peace in the region. Your appointment and visit to the region this month sent an important signal that the United States is still engaged and wants to play a critical role in ending the conflict.

However, we are deeply concerned by your reported comments during the trip ruling out the use of economic and diplomatic sanctions against Azerbaijan for their clear aggression. It was reported that you stated, “this is not a time for sanctions … it’s not even under consideration at this point.” [1] As 120,000 innocent people remain deprived of their basic rights in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) for a third month, due to a blockade that the International Court of Justice (World Court) has ordered Azerbaijan to lift,[2] this is not the time to take any tools off the table.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has imposed a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia. The effect has been devastating to the population, rendering 120,000 individuals without access to food, medical supplies, consistent gas and electricity, and essential human rights such as freedom of movement. Tens of thousands have been left without heating amid plummeting winter temperatures, which forced schools to close and deprived children of access to education. Plainly speaking, it’s a humanitarian disaster.

Azerbaijan is once again weaponizing basic human necessities to further degrade already strained living conditions for the Armenians living in Artsakh. Despite the February 22 World Court decision ordering Azerbaijan to “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,”[3] Azerbaijan continues to try to leverage this humanitarian crisis of its own making to seek concessions from Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s actions are a direct violation of the trilateral ceasefire statement of November 9, 2020 [4], which outlines an obligation to guarantee the secure movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor. The events of March 5, when Azerbaijani armed forces attacked a Nagorno-Karabakh police passport and visa directorate patrol car, killing three officers and wounding another, further underscore the need to end the blockade immediately and hold Azerbaijan accountable.

These are only the most recent examples of Azerbaijan’s belligerence, which has followed a well-documented pattern of war and provocation against Armenia and Artsakh, motivated by the bombastic rhetoric of President Aliyev and his regime. We have long passed the time for continued appeasement of Azerbaijan.

The United States, the President of the United States, the U.S. State Department and entire Administration must use all tools at its disposal to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh, now and in the future, including cessation of financial support to Azerbaijan and imposition of sanctions.

We cannot allow Azerbaijan’s policy of aggression and intimidation to continue.

Sincerely,

[1] https://www.azatutyun.am/a/32308629.html

[2] https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/world-court-orders-azerbaijan-ensure-free-passage-through-lachin-corridor-2023-02-22/

[3] https://www.icj-cij.org/public/files/case-related/180/180-20230222-ORD-01-00-EN.pdf

[4] https://documents-dds-ny.un.org/doc/UNDOC/GEN/N20/307/34/PDF/N2030734.pdf?OpenElement