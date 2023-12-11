“Deconstruction” single cover artwork, painted by Serj Tankian. Photo Credit: Gibson

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Gibson, the iconic instrument brand, has announced the launch of the Gibson Band, which features a revolving collective of Gibson artists. Today, the Gibson Band is launching the first single, “Deconstruction,” which was co-written by Serj Tankian of System of a Down and Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, and features Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath on guitar. Listen to “Deconstruction,” out now on Gibson Records.

Gibson Records, Cesar Gueikian, Serj Tankian, and Tony Iommi will donate all proceeds from the sale of the song “Deconstruction,” as well as the funds raised from the auction of Serj Tankian’s painting and a unique Les Paul guitar (details below) via Gibson Gives, and Corporación América Airports will match the funds raised from the auction—with all funds going to Armenia Fund’s Artsakh Refugee Initiative.

From left: Tony Iommi, Serj Tankian, and Cesar Gueikian. Photo Credit: Gibson

Tankian, Gueikian, and the Eurnekian family are all of Armenian descent, and the Armenia Fund provides humanitarian assistance to the people of Armenia and global Armenian communities through the development of vital infrastructure projects, educational, cultural, healthcare, and disaster relief programs, as well as direct assistance to families and individuals. For more information, visit the website.

“Our Mountains,” original painting by Serj Tankian

In addition to fronting System of a Down, Serj Tankian is also an accomplished painter. The single cover artwork for “Deconstruction” is based on an original work of art by Serj Tankian titled “Our Mountains.” Tankian stated, “’Our Mountains’ harks back to the twin peaks of Mount Ararat, a symbol of the Armenian nation and the location for the rebirth of Noah’s civilization.” Tankian’s original “Our Mountains” painting—a 48” x 36” acrylic on canvas—as well as a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard customized with the “Our Mountains” artwork, will be part of an exclusive global auction from Friday, December 8 through Monday, December 18, closing at 11 a.m, via Julien’s Auctions.

“We are thrilled to launch the Gibson Band project and release the first song, ‘Deconstruction,’” said Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson.

The 2023 Gibson Les Paul Standard customized with the “Our Mountains” artwork

“We have been working on this project for a very long time. The concept of the Gibson Band was born out of a love of writing and recording new music and having a new venue for collaboration between our team and our Gibson artists. The first song, ‘Deconstruction,’ brings multiple emotions together for me, including the dream of collaborating with Serj Tankian and Tony Iommi, two artists I admire and who have been influential and transformational in so many ways. Serj and I are both diaspora Armenians therefore, we immediately decided we wanted ‘Deconstruction’ to be dedicated to the Armenian community. I hope everyone loves ‘Deconstruction’ as much as we loved making it,” Gueikian added.

“It’s a dream come true to have collaborated with my good friend, Cesar Gueikian, and Tony Iommi, who I have collaborated with before,” said Serj Tankian. “I am happy that we are using our platform to donate the music, my art, and Gibson’s incredibly unique guitar for such a great charity. Music with the right intentions can inspire and also create positive change.”

“It was great to hook up with Serj again and also to do a track with Cesar (I think that he’s trying to steal my job!! ) ha-ha!! The Armenian people are really lovely people, and it’s a great pleasure, a great cause, and I’m very happy to be involved in it,” said Tony Iommi

For the past 130 years, Gibson —the iconic American instrument brand —has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved brands around the world. Iconic music that has inspired generations has been recorded on Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music. Headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN, Gibson Records partners with artists to produce, record, and promote their guitar-driven music to the forefront of culture under an artist-friendly partnership. Gibson Records released the new album First Last Time from the blues-rock group Ghost Hounds, which followed the first official release from Gibson Records, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators’ acclaimed fourth full-length album titled “4.” For more information on Gibson Records, visit the website.

For over 130 years, the iconic and leading American instrument brand Gibson has been shaping sound across generations and genres. Gibson, and its charitable arm Gibson Gives believe in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a life-changing event. Gibson Gives—a 501(c)(3) is committed to making the world a better place by supporting non-profit organizations and programs in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, health, and wellness initiatives. 100 percent of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. In the last three years, Gibson Gives has raised over $4.5 million dollars and enabled $46 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide. For more information, visit the website.

Founded in 1992, Armenia Fund, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental, and non-political humanitarian organization. Since its inception, Armenia Fund has raised more than $300 million to provide emergency humanitarian assistance, housing, comprehensive medical relief, infrastructure repairs, and development and cultural-recovery programs, including schooling, and arts education for displaced communities in Armenia. For more information, visit the website.

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. The Company is one of the leading private airport operators in the world, currently operating 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7 percent above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1 percent below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit the website. (*) The donation committed by Corporación América Airports under this initiative shall be up to U$S 500,000.