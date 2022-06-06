Jake Krihkori, a 9-year-old Armenian-American who has been acting for just a few years, recently landed his first role as a lead actor in a short film called “The Other Side of Things.”

Out of thousands of other movie submissions, “The Other Side of Things” was selected by Dances with Films Festival while it was still under post-production. The movie will have its first World Premiere at the Hollywood Chinese Theater on Sunday, June 12 at 4:45 p.m.

Written by Zair Montes, “The Other Side of Things” is an inspirational story about a single Latina mom, evicted from her home and forced to live in a car with her 7-year-old son, who will do whatever it takes to fulfill her son’s dream of getting on a jet plane and becoming a pilot.

The team behind the film includes Director and Producer Guillermo Ivan, Producers Zair Montes, Denis Oliver, and Vrezhui Oliver, and Associate Producers Christofir Krihkori and Ani Krihkori. The cast of “The Other Side of Things” includes: Zair Montes, Guillermo Ivan, John A Wiggins, Jake Krihkori, and Carlos Moreno.

Although the film is about a Latina mother and son, it is an immigrant story that is relatable to many. It is the sought-after “American Dream,” portraying how, sometimes, immigrants can be seen as outsiders and thus their opportunities may be limited. “The Other Side of Things” is a story about resilience and the power of will and faith.

The film speaks to the heart of every child around the world, reminding them that their socioeconomic status today does not determine their future. Most importantly, it reminds them that they are not defined by their current circumstances, but rather by their level of inner worth and value. “The Other Side of Things” is truly a story full of hope, faith, and success.