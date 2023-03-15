The Couple also donates $50,000 for Syrian-Armenian relief



Long-time activists, advocates, community leaders and philanthropists Mr. & Mrs. Varant and Hoori Melkonian are the lead benefactors of the new Crescenta Valley Armenian Church, the plans for which were announced last week by the Western Prelacy.

The couple, accompanied with Varant Melkonian’s mother, Angel, visited the Prelacy on Tuesday to ask the Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan for the honor of becoming the main benefactors of the new church.

In welcoming his guests, Prelate Donoyan praised them and commended the Melkonians for this generous contribution—the latest of a number of donations they already have made in the Western United States.

“Varant and Hoori Melkonian are not only a permanent presence in our community through their hard work and support, they are also always ready to ensure that community projects are successful. They bring their unwavering contribution to projects that aim to elevate our nation, homeland and the Western Prelacy through their generosity,” the Prelate said of the couple who have been bestowed with the “Cilician Prince” media by the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia.

During their visit to the Prelacy, the Melkonians welcomed the latest achievements of the Western Prelacy and congratulated the Prelate, reaffirming their commitment to always support the Prelacy’s activities.

Prelate Donoyan blessed his guests and the entire Melkonian family, wishing them health, happiness and prosperity.

During their visit on Tuesday, the Prelate briefed the Melkonians about the current challenges facing the Armenian community of Syria following the devastating February 6 earthquake

Varant and Hoori Melkonian announced a donation of $50,000 to the Syrian-Armenian community, which will be tranfered through the Western Prelacy to the Cilician Catholicosate.