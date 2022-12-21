1 of 3 - + 1. Items provided by Veterans of Armenia were delivered to Armenia families living in border villages 2. 3.

In response to the September 13 Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia, Veterans of Armenia Foundation immediately organized an online fundraising campaign. As a result of their fundraising, VOA was able to provide the first round of immediate aid to Armenian families living in villages on the border of Armenia.

VOA delivered warm blankets, food, firewood, and many more items to those families who are in dire need of support during this cold winter season. The organization is honored to have the trust of all their supporters who made this possible.

Together, VOA and their donors helped 60 families living in the bordering villages of Sisian, with many more to come.

VOA thanks its supporters and encourages them to continue donating so that Armenian families in need of immediate assistance may continue to receive it.