Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian interviewed Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian and the district’s Director of Teaching and Learning, Lena Kortoshian.

The two school officials detailed the achievements by the district that include year-to-year increase in students graduating, as well as an uptick in math and English language proficiency.

Dr. Ekchian presented a comprehensive overview of the student demographics, highlighting that of the 59.3 percent of students who identify as White, 68.7 percent are Armenian. She also delineated the myriad programs the school system offers to ensure the wellness and safety of students.

The school officials emphasized that GUSD is a safe and inclusive environment, where students – regardless of their backgrounds – are afforded the same level attention and access for every child to learn and thrive.

Dr. Ekchian encouraged involvement by the parents, as they are an integral and welcome part of the school community. She, however, stressed that there are curriculum guidelines and standards set by the State of California that every school district must follow, adding that GUSD has made strides to include parents in an effort to effectively ensure the highest standards of learning.

A special PowerPoint presentation was featured during the interview that Asbarez is sharing below.

The Glendale Unified School District has been continuously ranks as one of the top school districts in the State of California.