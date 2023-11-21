GLENDALE—The “We Are Gyumri” program at the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia, is on a mission to brighten this festive season by raising funds for Christmas toys. As the holiday season approaches, the program strives to bring joy to the children of Gyumri, particularly those who have been displaced from their homes in Artsakh and are now making Gyumri their home.

The aim of “We Are Gyumri” is not just to bring a bit of joy, but also a sense of hope and continuity during these challenging times. With the generous support of donors, the program can make this Christmas more memorable for these children.

In appreciation of the individual contributors who donate $100 or more, “We Are Gyumri” will send a unique souvenir featuring the iconic “We Are Our Mountains” statue, a symbol of Artsakh’s Armenian heritage. These handcrafted mementos are a labor of love, made by the dedicated volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center.

As a new year approaches, “We Are Gymuri” hopes to carry forward renewed strength in the continued fight for justice for Artsakh Armenians.

The mission of the “We Are Gyumri” committee is to create a positive and lasting impact on youth in Gyumri, Armenia. The campaign restructured and renovated the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri that had been destroyed during the 1988 Spitak earthquake. A year-round functional program was created at the Center to teach youth in Gyumri everyday skills, to provide them with the essentials they need for a brighter future, and to serve as a bridge between youth in Gyumri and their peers in the Diaspora. As another component of the campaign, the “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Fund is intended for residents of the Shirak Province to pursue their undergraduate education in their native region. “We are Gyumri” is an ARF Western U.S. Central Committee initiative.