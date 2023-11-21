GLENDALE—The “We Are Gyumri” committee announced the recipients of the 2023 to 2024 Mina Shirvanian scholarship program. Following its growth last year to benefit 15 students, this academic year sees the number of recipients rise further still to 20 — the largest cohort to date. The generous contributions of the Shirvanian Family and Mr. and Mrs. Vahik and Alice Petrossian from the previous year, combined with Mr. and Mrs. Nikol and Zabel Abrahamian’s donations this year, have collectively enabled the significant expansion of the scholarship program.

The “We are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian scholarship fund associated with “We are Gyumri” aims to bolster the careers of Shirak Province locals by providing financial assistance as they engage in undergraduate education within their native region. With this support, the program hopes to inspire these young individuals to pursue their dreams with renewed vigor.

A significant part of the recipients’ commitment includes volunteering their time at the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri, Armenia. Established in 2016, this Youth Center has come to be recognized as a pivotal hub for the youth of Gyumri. Here, they indulge in various activities throughout the year; these include English language courses, Armenian national dance, computer classes, intellectual clubs and tutoring, and music and art classes, not to mention numerous events and exhibitions.

The Youth Center is not just for Gyumri locals but has extended its embracing arms to internally displaced youth from Artsakh who have discovered a welcoming community and support system.

This year’s scholarship beneficiaries are enrolled in a diverse range of universities:

Shirak State University

Armenian State University of Economics

Gyumri Branch of Armenian State Academy of Fine Arts

Gyumri Branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography

National Polytechnic University of Armenia Gyumri Branch

Gyumri Branch of European University of Armenia

Their academic disciplines are equally varied, supporting a broad spectrum of expertise which includes:

Pedagogy

Accounting

English Language & Literature

Acting

Journalism

Accounting and Taxation

Law

Informatics and Applied Mathematics

Methodology

Directing

Psychology

Management

The committee offers sincere congratulations to all scholarship recipients and wishes them every success in their educational endeavors.

The following individuals are “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian 2023 to 2024 scholarship recipients:

Parandzem Piloyan was born in 2001 in Akhalkalak. She is a fourth-year student at Shirak State University, majoring in elementary pedagogy and methodology. In her free time, she nurtures her artistic talents through drawing, finds solace in the world of cinema, and showcases her culinary skills by cooking delicious meals. Additionally, she actively contributes to her family by helping her mother with farming. She works as the manager’s assistant at the Shirvanian Youth Center and volunteers her time there, demonstrating her commitment to youth development. Furthermore, she is a valued member of the Armenian Youth Federation.

Syuzanna Karapetyan, born in 2002 in Artik, is a dedicated fifth-year student at the Armenian State University of Economics, majoring in accounting. Amid her academic pursuits, she finds joy in reading, crafting DIY candles, and showcasing her athletic prowess on the basketball court. Syuzanna is actively engaged in scouting activities at the Shirvanian Youth Center. Additionally, she is a member of the Armenian Youth Federation.

Mary Zhamakochyan was born in 2002 in Gyumri, she is a fourth-year student at Shirak State University, specializing in English Language and Literature. During her free time, Mary immerses herself in the world of cinema, particularly enjoying movies in foreign languages. Additionally, she generously volunteers her time at the Shirvanian Youth Center, dedicating herself to community service and youth development․

Shushanik Avagyan was born in Gyumri in 2002, she is a student at the Gyumri branch of the State Academy of Fine Arts. During her free time, she passionately explores her creativity through painting, finds joy in dancing, and appreciates the simple pleasure of walking. Shushanik extends her compassion to the community by volunteering at the Shirvanian Youth Center, contributing to youth development and community engagement. Additionally, she actively participates in the Armenian Youth Federation, demonstrating her commitment to social initiatives and positive change.

Kristine Ghazaryan was born in 2003 in Gyumri. She is a dedicated fourth-year student at the Gyumri Branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography, specializing in the art of acting. During her free time, she channels her creativity into making videos for her blog, indulges in the world of cinema, and generously volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center.

Anahit Avdalyan, born in 2001 in Gyumri, is a dedicated fourth-year student at the Gyumri Branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography, specializing in the art of acting. Finding solace in reading and poetry, she passionately contributes her time to the Shirvanian Youth Center with love. Alongside five other students from the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography, Anahit co-founded the theater club “Hayasa” at the Shirvanian Youth Center, imparting valuable insights into theater and actor skills to the center’s students.

Elena Hovhannisyan was born in 2003 in the village Kamo. Currently in her third year, she is pursuing a degree in Journalism at Shirak State University. During her free time, Elena finds solace in the art of writing poems․ Her dedication to community shines through her volunteering efforts at the Shirvanian Youth Center, showcasing her commitment to making a positive impact.

Zhenya Mirimanyan was born in Gyumri in 2002․ She is currently pursuing her degree in Accounting and Taxation at the Gyumri branch of the Armenian State University of Economics. In her free time, she immerses herself in the world of knowledge, reading articles on a wide range of topics. Furthermore, Zhenya actively contributes to her community as a volunteer at the Shirvanian Youth Center.

Lusine Karapetyan, born in 2003 in Gyumri․ Currently in her third year, she is pursuing her studies at Shirak State University, majoring in English Language and Literature. She dedicates her valuable time to community service as a volunteer at the Shirvanian Youth Center. Lusine is also an esteemed member of the Armenian Youth Federation, actively participating in various initiatives.

Ashot Gevorgyan, born in 2000 in Gyumri, is currently in his third year as a law student at the Gyumri branch of the European University. He has a passion for reading and cinema, reflecting a keen intellectual curiosity. Additionally, Ashot is actively involved in community service: he volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center. He is also a dedicated member of the Armenian Youth Federation.

Alvard Ghochoyan was born in Akhuryan in 2003. She is currently in her third year, majoring in the Methodology Department at Shirak State University. She enjoys volunteering at the Shirvanian Youth Center. Additionally, she has a passion for dancing (Armenian national dance) and painting.

Hovhannes Hovhannisyan was born in 2001 in Gyumri. He is a student at the Gyumri branch of the State Academy of Fine Arts. In his free time, he enjoys painting portraits and volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center. He not only teaches drawing but also takes on various other responsibilities and tasks to contribute to the center’s activities.

Shoghokat Hovsepyan was born in 2002 in Aygabats. She is currently in her second year, majoring in Psychology at Shirak State University. During her free time, she enjoys reading and dedicates her time as a volunteer at the Shirvanian Youth Center. Shoghokat is also an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation.

Arman Gevorgyan was born in Gyumri in 2002. He is currently in his second year studying the art of acting at the Gyumri branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography. Outside of his studies, he enjoys reading, traveling, and contributing his time as a volunteer at the Shirvanian Youth Center.

Vladimir Vardanyan was born in Gyumri in 2004. Currently in his second year, he is a student at the NPUA Gyumri Branch. During his free time, he enjoys walking, watching movies, and working as a volunteer at the Shirvanian Youth Center, where he teaches computer skills to students.

Larisa Shahbazyan was born in 2003 in Armavir. She is currently in her second year studying the art of acting at the Gyumri branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography. In her free time, Larisa enjoys reading, singing, traveling, and doing handicrafts. Additionally, she actively volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center.

Anna Manasyan was born in 2003 in Isahakyan. Currently in her second year, she is studying at the directing department of the Gyumri branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography. In her free time, Anna indulges in her passions for reading, creating, dancing, and traveling. Moreover, she actively volunteers at the Shirvanian Youth Center and other charitable organizations.

Nina Markosyan was born in 2004 in Gyumri. She is in her second year of studying the art of acting at the Gyumri branch of the Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography. Apart from her studies, Nina enjoys reading, dancing, and traveling. She is involved in volunteering at the Shirvanian Youth Center.

Anahit Stepanyan was born in 2005 in Gyumri. She is a first-year student at the National Polytechnic University of Armenia Gyumri Branch, majoring in the Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics. Anahit is an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation. In her free time, she indulges in her passions for drawing, reading, watching films, and listening to music. Additionally, she works as the manager’s assistant at the Shirvanian Youth Center and volunteers her time there.

Shushanik Abrahamyan was born in 2005 in Gyumri. She is a first-year student majoring in the Management department at Shirak State University. Alongside her studies, she is passionate about playing the guitar and singing. Shushanik is a volunteer at the Shirvanian Youth Center and is also an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation.

The mission of the “We Are Gyumri” committee is to create a positive and lasting impact on youth in Gyumri, Armenia. The campaign restructured and renovated the Shirvanian Youth Center in Gyumri that had been destroyed during the 1988 Spitak earthquake. A year-round functional program was created at the Center to teach youth in Gyumri everyday skills, to provide them with the essentials they need for a brighter future, and to serve as a bridge between youth in Gyumri and their peers in the Diaspora. As another component of the campaign, the “We Are Gyumri” Mina Shirvanian Scholarship Fund is intended for residents of the Shirak Province to pursue their undergraduate education in their native region. “We are Gyumri” is an ARF Western U.S. Central Committee initiative.