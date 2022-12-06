Armenia has received proposals from Azerbaijan on a draft peace agreement between the two countries, the chair of the parliament’s standing committee on foreign relations Eduard Aghajanyan said Tuesday during a press briefing.

Without elaborating on Azerbaijan’s proposal, Aghajanyan said that Baku’s draft was a response to Armenia’s proposals submitted earlier.

“The proposal we received [from Azerbaijan] is a practical process of developing a possible document. At the onset, we had received proposals from the Azerbaijani side, in response to which we sent our completed version—our response—to the same proposals,” said Aghajanyan adding that Baku has not made a statement that it does not accept Armenia’s proposals.

He said, however, it was too early to say whether what Baku submitted is acceptable to Yerevan.

Aghajanyan said that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan might meet before the end of the year.

Speaking in Moscow on Monday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders before year’s end.