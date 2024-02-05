UC Irvine’s Center for Armenian Studies in partnership with Illuminations: The Chancellor’s Arts and Culture Initiative will host the a sold-out concert of Zulal Trio, featuring Teni Apelian, Anais Alexandra Tekerian, and Yeraz Markarian on February 16.

The event boasts other campus and community partners, including the Orange County Armenian Professional Society.

The concert at UCI’s Winifred Smith Hall will feature the much-loved Zulal, an a cappella trio, which has performed in such esteemed venues as the Getty Museum, the MET, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, the Berklee College of Music, and the Kennedy Center and has produced four critically acclaimed albums to its credit.

In a packed auditorium, Zulal will transform Armenia’s village folk melodies into arrangements that pay tribute to the music’s ancient roots while allowing it new possibilities. Zulal’s celebration of the trials and joys of old Armenian life, from the echoes of loss to the enduring vibrations of dance and celebration promises to be a unique opportunity for the campus and wider community.

Armenian Studies at UC Irvine includes undergraduate coursework in Armenian history and language, as well as a quarterly lecture series that bridges historical and cultural topics regarding Armenians worldwide.