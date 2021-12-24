President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan once again threatened to wage war against Armenia on Friday during the opening of a military base in Artsakh’s occupied Hadrut.

“Baku will prevent the dangers posing a threat to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” he said during his speech.

“If Armenia tries to become a source of danger for us again, its end will be the same as it was during the second war in Nagorno-Karabakh,” added Aliyev.

The Azerbaijani leader also announced that the newly-inaugurated base n Hadrut will house special military detachments.

“The creation of ‘commando’ brigades is an innovation for us. Azerbaijan is creating such brigades that can complete any combat task. This will essentially increase the capacity of our army,” he said.

“Azerbaijan did not end army construction after the war and hasn’t cut the expenditures for the army, on the contrary, it has increased them,” explained Aliyev, according to a press statement from his office.

“The new contracts signed after the war are being implemented, and the most state-of-the-art weapons and equipment are being imported on the basis of those contracts,” he added.

Aliyev stated that the procurement of military equipment, the increase of military expenditures, as well as the rise of the salaries of servicemen go to show that “the process of fortifying the armed forces will not end, even though the war is over.”