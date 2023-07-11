Armenian Professor Richard Hovannisian is giving a Last Lecture on Monday 4/18.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region family is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Professor Richard G. Hovannisian.

The recipient of the 2010 ANCA WR Lifetime Achievement Award, Professor Hovannisian was a trailblazer who elevated the Armenian Cause to new heights. Through his multitude of scholarly achievements over a period of decades, he set the standard for the study of Armenian history in many prestigious institutions of higher learning, mentoring scores of students and scholars who followed in his footsteps. He leaves an enduring legacy which has a lasting impact on multiple generations, both past and future.

Dr. Hovannisian was also the recipient of the 2020 Armenian Genocide Education Legacy Award at the 4th Annual Armenian Genocide Education Luncheon organized by ANCA-WR’s Education Committee. At the conclusion of that event, it was announced that the Armenian Genocide Higher Education Award will be renamed to the Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Education Award in honor of the legendary historian who is often dubbed as the contemporary Movses Khorenatsi for his contributions to the Armenian nation as a historian, scholar, and intellectual.

Professor Hovannisian was truly a source of national pride, and his loss is immense for our community. May the memory of his lifetime of service and commitment to the Armenian Cause serve as a shining example for us all to follow.

May he rest in eternal peace.

ANCA Western Region Board & Staff

ANCA WR Education Committee