Armenian History Month at Glendale Library flyer

GLENDALE—Glendale Library, Arts & Culture announced their celebratory programs paying tribute to the local Armenian community in a celebration of history and culture throughout April.

The Central Library will present a celebration of Armenian Culture, History, and Heritage on Saturday, April 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., during a large, joyous community event at the Central Library. This year’s theme is Origins: A Celebration of Armenian Artists, Creators, and Inventors Who Have Made an Impact on the World. The opening ceremony will begin at noon with remarks from Library, Arts & Culture Director Dr. Gary Shaffer.

Additional events include poetry readings in English and Armenian, Armenian-themed crafts for all ages, and a class in Armenian calligraphy courtesy of the Armenian Artist’s Association. Raffi Joe Wartanian, Glendale’s inaugural Poet Laureate will be on site leading the public in writing a collective community poem.

Glendale Community College has collaborated with GLAC on a historical display of photos and visual representations of family heirlooms and artwork from GCC students and the Glendale community through a call for public submissions.

The footage collected by the USC Institute of Armenian Studies will be on view throughout the day for patrons to listen to while they enjoy Armenian pastries and coffee offered by Glendale’s own Urartu Coffee.

The highlight event will take place on the library’s main floor at 1:30 p.m. as Lernazang Ensemble leads a participatory workshop in traditional Armenian singing and dancing that uphold the memories of the lost homeland of Western Armenia.

Community partners and exhibitors will be available throughout the event, including author Katia Tavitian, Armenian Relief Society of Western U.S.A, GALAS LGBTQ+ Armenian Society, USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies, Glendale Community College, Armenian Artist’s Association, Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter, Armenian Youth Federation, and Abril Books.

On Wednesday, April 19, at 7:00pm Central Library will host a special conversation with Inna Sahakyan, Director of the film “Aurora’s Sunrise,” Armenia’s submission to the 2023 Academy Awards. The animated film is based on the life of Aurora Mardiganian, an Armenian Genocide survivor who, after her escape, became an actress in the United States and starred in the silent film, Auction of Souls (Ravished Armenia). The event will include clips, stills, and an in-depth discussion about the craft of making the film.

The conversation with Inna Sahakian is also in conjunction with the City of Glendale’s Week of Remembrance. Visit the website to learn more about upcoming events and Glendale’s 22nd Annual Armenian Genocide Commemorative Event at the Alex Theatre on April 24th 2023, at 7:00pm.

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture’s Armenian History Month is part of the library’s “Be the Change Series: Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Antiracism.”

“Be The Change” is the library’s promise to build a collective understanding of systemic racism, elevate the voices and stories of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and inspire our community to be the change through lectures, exhibits, and programming.

The Armenian History Celebration will take place at Central Library at 222 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205, on Saturday, April 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the website for details on all of the library’s events, resources, and more.

For more information, please call Library information at 818-548-2021 or email Library staff at LibraryInfo@GlendaleCA.gov.

