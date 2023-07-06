“Sienna and Jace Celebrate Vardavar” book cover

Renowned author Steve Boyadzhyan invites children and families on an enchanting adventure with his latest children’s book, “Sienna and Jace Celebrate Vardavar.”

This heartwarming tale not only captivates young readers with its vibrant storytelling, but also delves into the deeper meaning behind the joyous Armenian holiday. Released just in time for Vardavar on July 16, this book is set to become a cherished addition to family libraries around the world.

This delightful book showcases the richness of Armenian culture, immersing readers in its vibrant traditions and captivating folklore. As Sienna and Jace discover the transformative power of water and the value of family bonds, they inspire readers of all backgrounds to embrace unity and celebrate life’s simplest yet most profound moments.

An illustration from "Sienna and Jace Celebrate Vardavar"

“Sienna and Jace Celebrate Vardavar” takes readers on a magical journey through the bustling streets of Armenia as the siblings embark on an unforgettable experience. Against the backdrop of Vardavar’s exuberant water fights and festive celebrations, Sienna and Jace encounter Astghik, the Armenian Goddess of water, love, and beauty. Under her gentle guidance, they begin to unravel the significance of Vardavar – a time for renewal, connection, and spreading love.

Author Steve Boyadzhyan

This latest release is the seventh book in the “Growing Up Proud” series by Steve Boyadzhyan. The series combines essential childhood themes with a focus on Armenian culture and traditions. Previous titles, such as “Jace The Armenian Boy Who Loves Healthy Habits” and “Sienna The Armenian Girl’s World Adventures,” have resonated with families worldwide, fostering a sense of pride and understanding of Armenian heritage.

