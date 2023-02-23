From l to r: Gevik and Paola Baghdassarian, Hilda Baghdassarian, Prelate Torkom Donoyan, Peter and Ruby Baghdassarian

The Baghdassarian family announced their donation of $1.5 million to the Chamlian School’s new pre-school when they visited the Prelacy on Wednesday and met with Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan.

Hilda Baghdassarian and her two sons and daughters-in-law,—Gevik and Paola Baghdassarian and Peter and Ruby Baghdassarian—visited the Prelacy to present a check for their donation, becoming the main benefactor of the pre-school project. Gevik Baghdassarian is a member of the Prelacy’s Executive Council.

Prelate Donoyan welcomed the Baghdassarian brothers and praised their generous contribution in memory of their father, Hacop Baghdassarian and in honor of their mother, Hilda Baghdassarian.

In expressing his gratitude to the Baghdassarian family, Prelate Donoyan blessed the memory of the late Hagop Baghdassarian, who was recipient of the “Cilician Prince” medal from the Catholicosate and offered well wishes to Hilda Baghdassarian, praying for her well being. He also praised the younger Baghdassarians for their unwavering service and support to the community and especially the Western Prelacy’s community and educational endeavors.