ALICE ABRILIAN
Born in 1929, Aleppo, Syria
Alice Abrilian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at noon, at Old Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Sarkis and Lucy Abrilian
Daughter, Silva and Onnik Malakhanian
Grandchildren, Zovik, Maria, Taline, Tamar and Yeprem
Great-grandchildren, Shant, Raffi, Shahe, Sevag and Nareg
And all Kiledjian, Abrilian, Malakhanian, Abedian, Serengulian, Hovhanessian, Gulesserian, Bakerian, Adourian, and Sanossian families, relatives, and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.