Alice Abrilian

ALICE ABRILIAN

Born in 1929, Aleppo, Syria

Alice Abrilian, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and relative, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at noon, at Old Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Sarkis and Lucy Abrilian

Daughter, Silva and Onnik Malakhanian

Grandchildren, Zovik, Maria, Taline, Tamar and Yeprem

Great-grandchildren, Shant, Raffi, Shahe, Sevag and Nareg

And all Kiledjian, Abrilian, Malakhanian, Abedian, Serengulian, Hovhanessian, Gulesserian, Bakerian, Adourian, and Sanossian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N. Central Ave., Glendale.