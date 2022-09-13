ARMEN MINASIAN
Born on June 11, 1959
Armen Minassian, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and relative, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He passed peacefully after bravely battling the aftermath of a chronic illness. He will sorely be missed.
Armen was the son of Norik and Azniv Minasian. He was Valedictorian of Mesrobian’s Class of 1976 and a graduate of USC Film School, after which he became a major motion picture editor for Sony Pictures and other studios, with nearly 40 major film credits. Armen also briefly served as Manager to Maestro Jivan Gasparian during his Japan Tour.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave, Montebello. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Linda Minasian
Children, Daniel, Renee and Nicholas
Mother, Azniv Minasian
Brother, Dr. Raffi and Eva Minasian and family
Sister, Maro and Dr. Armen Chalian and family
Sister, Gayane & Raffi Azadian and family
Nieces and nephews, Minasian, Chalian, Azadian families
Magdesian families
Harutunyan families (USA and Kapan Armenia)
Mnatsakanyan and Partsadanyan families
Manoukian family
Montebello DP Community
And the entire relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at Montebello’s Bagramian Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Mesrobian School, located at 8420 Beverly Rd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660.
Leave a Reply