Dr. Stephen Yenikomshian

Born on August 9, 1939

Dr. Stephen Yenikomshian, a cherished husband, beloved father, doting grandfather, and dear brother, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Dr. Yenikomshian’s life was a testament to love, compassion, and dedication, and his loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the lives of all who knew him.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dr. Stephen Yenikomshian will be held on Tuesday, August 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Old North Church (Red chapel) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Yolla Yenikomshian

Children, Tina Atmadjian, Sandy Sinanian, and Mark Yenikomshian and families

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.