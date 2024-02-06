Ghazaros Kalenian

Born on October 13, 1931

Ghazaros Kalenian, beloved brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Fresno.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic church in Fresno, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.

He is survived by his:

Brother, Krikor Kalenian and family

Widow of his brother Aram Kalenian, Arpi Kalenian and children, Houri (Canada), Sona and Dikran (Beirut)

Nephew, Dikran Mazmanian

Hasmig Agemian

Seta Mergeanian

Perouz and Raffi Haroutiunian

And all Varjabedian, Patanian and Yepremian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church Fresno, or Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, or Hamazkayin Fresno Daniel Varoujan Chapter.