GHAZAROS KALENIAN
Born on October 13, 1931
Ghazaros Kalenian, beloved brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, in Fresno.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic church in Fresno, 2226 Ventura Ave., Fresno, CA 93721.
He is survived by his:
Brother, Krikor Kalenian and family
Widow of his brother Aram Kalenian, Arpi Kalenian and children, Houri (Canada), Sona and Dikran (Beirut)
Nephew, Dikran Mazmanian
Hasmig Agemian
Seta Mergeanian
Perouz and Raffi Haroutiunian
And all Varjabedian, Patanian and Yepremian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Church Fresno, or Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School, or Hamazkayin Fresno Daniel Varoujan Chapter.