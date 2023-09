Hourig (Minassian) Fournouzian

HOURIG (MINASSIAN) FOURNOUZIAN

Born on November 9, 1957

Hourig (Minassian) Fournouzian, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, niece, and relative, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2023, following a short illness.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Tuesday, October 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Old North church in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Minas Fournouzian

Son, Shant and Sophea Fournouzian and daughter, Kianna

Daughter, Tamar and Jean-Michael Garabedian

Brother, Varoujan and Aghavni Minassian (Armenia)

Brother, Hratch and Nora Minassian

Nephew, Armand Minassian

Uncle, Dikran and Nelly Minassian and children (New York)

Uncle, Levon and Diana Minassian and children (New York)

Uncle, Steve and Seta Minassian and children

Cousin, Krikor and Markrid Hallacyan and children (Vienna)

Raffi Fournouzian

Shahe and Ani Garabedian and children

Aram and Sona Garabedian and children

Berj and Parantsem Garabedian and children

And all Fournouzian, Minassian, Garabedian, Bedoyan, Kayserian, Ariyan, Dostoumian, Hallacyan, Balekjian, Haroutiounian, Aznavorian, Mouradian, Albarian, Keushgerian, Behzadi, Krikorian, Yapoujian, Tanielian, Afarian, Niang, and Depoyan families relatives, and friends.