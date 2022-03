John Takajian

JOHN TAKAJIAN

Born on November 20, 1947, Beirut, Lebanon

John Takajian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m., at Live Oak Memorial Park, located at 200 E. Duarte Rd., Monrovia, CA 91016.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Nora Takajian

Daughter, Mireille Takajian

Daughter, Pauline and Antranig Mardoyan

Son, Nareg-Joseph Takajian

Granddaughters, Talar, Caroline and Christine Mardoyan

Brother, Vicken and Vera Takajian and children

Sister, Datevig Takajian

And the entire Madenian, Danielian, Khacher, Panoyan, Moughalian, and Papazian families, relatives, and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at Raffi’s Catering and Banquet hall, located at 3887 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to needy families in Lebanon (checks payable to Nora Takajian, to 1674 Monte Vista St., Pasadena, CA 91106).