Levon Aris Krikorian

LEVON ARIS KRIKORIAN

Born on February 17, 1933, Alexandrite, Western Armenia

Levon Aris Krikorian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Zarouhie Krikorian

Daughter, Lena Berberian, and children, Hovig and Haig

Daughter, Taline Arsenian, and children, Aline and Nina

Sister, Anahid Nazarian and children (Lebanon)

And all Krikorian, Manoukian, Berberian, and Arsenian families and relatives.

Memorial lunch will follow at Legacy Banquet Hall, located at 6410 San Fernando Rd., Glendale, CA 91201.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chork Marzban Compatriotic Union.