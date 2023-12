Lousin Djansezian

LOUSIN DJANSEZIAN

Born on January 27, 1922, Jerusalem

Lousin Djansezian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Monday Dec 3, 2023, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at St. Garabed Armenian church, located at 1614 N. Alexandria Ave., Los Angeles. Interment will follow at Hollywood Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Kevork Djansezian

Daughter-in-law, Talin Djansezian and children, Marilou and Sarine

Sister, Mary Tchilingirian and family

Shoushan Baboghlian and family

Dr. Sarkis and Tammy Arevian and family

Araksi Tchorbajian

Tanya and Aline Kazandjian

Viken Gulesserian and son, Krikor

Hagop Dakessian and family

Seta Dakessian

And all Dakessian Seropian, Alexanian, Iskenderian, Kasablak, Safar, Kazazian, Havan, Keshishian, and Partamian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ARS “Mayr” chapter.