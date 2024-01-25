MARIZHAN KEHEYAN
Born on August 22, 1940, Damascus, Syria
Marizhan Keheyan, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 3 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.
She is survived by her:
Son, Sarkis Keheyan and family
Daughter, Gohar Keheyan and family
Daughter, Takuhi Hovhannesian and family
And all relatives and friends.
Memorial lunch will follow at noon at Impressions Banquet Hall, located at 212 N. Orange St., Glendale, CA 91203.