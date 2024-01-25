Marizhan Keheyan

MARIZHAN KEHEYAN

Born on August 22, 1940, Damascus, Syria

Marizhan Keheyan, beloved mother, grandmother, and relative passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 3 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park, located at 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

She is survived by her:

Son, Sarkis Keheyan and family

Daughter, Gohar Keheyan and family

Daughter, Takuhi Hovhannesian and family

And all relatives and friends.

Memorial lunch will follow at noon at Impressions Banquet Hall, located at 212 N. Orange St., Glendale, CA 91203.