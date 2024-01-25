Samuel Sayabalian

SAMUEL SAYABALIAN

On the one year anniversary of Samuel Sayabalian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Holy Marty’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.

He is remembered by his:

Wife, Silva Sayabalian

Son, Raffi and Anna Sayabalian and children, Samuel and Sofia

Son, Ara and Tamar Sayabalian and children, Lara, Hagop and Vahag

Sister, Antaram Ajemian and children

Sister, Adelina Farhadian and children

Sister, Vergine Chouchanian and children

And all Hindoyan, Ouzounian, Arslanian, Barsoumian, Zarougian, Garbis Arslanian, Ferikian and Kazandjian families, relatives, and friends.