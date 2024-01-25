SAMUEL SAYABALIAN
On the one year anniversary of Samuel Sayabalian’s passing, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Holy Marty’s Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5300 White Oak Ave., Encino.
He is remembered by his:
Wife, Silva Sayabalian
Son, Raffi and Anna Sayabalian and children, Samuel and Sofia
Son, Ara and Tamar Sayabalian and children, Lara, Hagop and Vahag
Sister, Antaram Ajemian and children
Sister, Adelina Farhadian and children
Sister, Vergine Chouchanian and children
And all Hindoyan, Ouzounian, Arslanian, Barsoumian, Zarougian, Garbis Arslanian, Ferikian and Kazandjian families, relatives, and friends.