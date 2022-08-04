Nevart Mooradian

Born on March 23, 1943, Aleppo, Syria

Nevart Mooradian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Viewing visitation will be held Thursday, August 11, from 5 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Son, Zohrab Mooradian and son, Zaven

Daughter, Garine Kouyoumdjian and children, Peter, David, Paul and Matthew

Daughter, Gohar and Edward Avila and children, Jonathan and Stephanie

Son, Ashod and Sona Mooradian and children, Eva, Nevart and Raffi

Sister-in-law, Leone Mooradian and children, Sona and Arsen

Sister-in-law, Arpine Keuroghlian and children, Vartan and Johnny and their families

Astghik Mooradian and nephews Aram, Harouuioun and Niece Gayane Mooradian and their families

Nephews, Shahen and Armen Hairapetian and their families

Nephews, Steve and Scott Dadour and their families

Nephew, John Keuroghlian and Niece Mary Shouf

And the entire Mooradian, Keuroghlian, Hairapetian, Dadour, and Porpossian families, relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Mesrobian School (located at 8420 Beverly Rd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660) or Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640).