NEVART MOORADIAN
Born on March 23, 1943, Aleppo, Syria
Nevart Mooradian, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and relative, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Viewing visitation will be held Thursday, August 11, from 5 p.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral, 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park.
She is survived by her:
Son, Zohrab Mooradian and son, Zaven
Daughter, Garine Kouyoumdjian and children, Peter, David, Paul and Matthew
Daughter, Gohar and Edward Avila and children, Jonathan and Stephanie
Son, Ashod and Sona Mooradian and children, Eva, Nevart and Raffi
Sister-in-law, Leone Mooradian and children, Sona and Arsen
Sister-in-law, Arpine Keuroghlian and children, Vartan and Johnny and their families
Astghik Mooradian and nephews Aram, Harouuioun and Niece Gayane Mooradian and their families
Nephews, Shahen and Armen Hairapetian and their families
Nephews, Steve and Scott Dadour and their families
Nephew, John Keuroghlian and Niece Mary Shouf
And the entire Mooradian, Keuroghlian, Hairapetian, Dadour, and Porpossian families, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Mesrobian School (located at 8420 Beverly Rd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660) or Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (located at 900 W. Lincoln Ave., Montebello, CA 90640).
