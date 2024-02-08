Rita Drorian

Born on January 31, 1955, Ahvaz, Iran

Rita Drorian, beloved sister, aunt, and relative, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 10 a.m. at Church of the Recessional in Glendale Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

She is survived by her:

Brother, Noel Drorian

Sister-in-law, Kathrine Drorian

Nephews, Michel and Leonard Drorian

And all relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children of Armenia Fund, 149 5th Avenue, Suite 500, New York, NY 10010.