SARKIS NAJJARIAN
Born on December 15, 1931
Sarkis Najjarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Hayat Najjarian
Son, Raffi Najjarian and family
Son, Armen and Liz Najjarian and children, Adam and Daniel
Daughter, Maral and Michael Cohen
Brother, Dr. Tavit and Sossie Najarian
Sister, Vanda and Vartivar Mazmanian and family
Sister, Hermine Janoyan and family
Sister, Ani Ajemian and family
Nephew, Ohan and Erin Najarian and family
Niece, Talene and Eric Baroyan and family
And all Aouad, Farrell, Eknaian, Cohen, Mazmanian, Janoyan, Balikian, and Ajemian families, relatives, and friends.