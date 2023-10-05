Sarkis Najjarian

SARKIS NAJJARIAN

Born on December 15, 1931

Sarkis Najjarian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and relative passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Hayat Najjarian

Son, Raffi Najjarian and family

Son, Armen and Liz Najjarian and children, Adam and Daniel

Daughter, Maral and Michael Cohen

Brother, Dr. Tavit and Sossie Najarian

Sister, Vanda and Vartivar Mazmanian and family

Sister, Hermine Janoyan and family

Sister, Ani Ajemian and family

Nephew, Ohan and Erin Najarian and family

Niece, Talene and Eric Baroyan and family

And all Aouad, Farrell, Eknaian, Cohen, Mazmanian, Janoyan, Balikian, and Ajemian families, relatives, and friends.