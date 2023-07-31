ZAREH SAPSZIAN
Zareh Sapszian, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.
Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m. at El Toro Memorial Park, located at 25751 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, 92630.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Aino Sapszian
Daughter, Tina Sapszian
Sister, Sona Isaoglu
Brother, Jean and Hannen Sapszian (Denmark)
Brother, Raffi Sapszian
Sister, Tanya and Patricio Barahona
Cousin, Vrej and Lara Isaoglu
Cousin, Eliz and Andre Berberoghlou
Cousin, Vicky Sapzian and daughter, Emma (Denmark)
Cousins, Coby and Kyle Isaoglu
And all relatives and friends.
A memorial reception will follow at Harut Barsamian center, adjacent to Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5305 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orange County Armenian Center or Hamazkayin or Homenetmen Orange County Sardarabad Chapter.