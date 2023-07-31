Zareh Sapszian

ZAREH SAPSZIAN

Zareh Sapszian, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and relative, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m. at El Toro Memorial Park, located at 25751 Trabuco Road, Lake Forest, 92630.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Aino Sapszian

Daughter, Tina Sapszian

Sister, Sona Isaoglu

Brother, Jean and Hannen Sapszian (Denmark)

Brother, Raffi Sapszian

Sister, Tanya and Patricio Barahona

Cousin, Vrej and Lara Isaoglu

Cousin, Eliz and Andre Berberoghlou

Cousin, Vicky Sapzian and daughter, Emma (Denmark)

Cousins, Coby and Kyle Isaoglu

And all relatives and friends.

A memorial reception will follow at Harut Barsamian center, adjacent to Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic church, located at 5305 W. McFadden Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92704.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orange County Armenian Center or Hamazkayin or Homenetmen Orange County Sardarabad Chapter.