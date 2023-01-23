The European Union’s special representatives for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar on Monday sounded the alarm about the worsening situation as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh and called for urgent solutions.

“The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found. I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU goal remains a comprehensive Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement,” Klaar said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he is in Yerevan for another round of talks with Armenia’s leaders.

Klaar on Monday met with Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and voiced his concern regarding the situation around the Lachin Corridor, as well as latest developments in the region, according a to a social media post.

Prime Minsiter Nikol Pashinyan also met with Klaar, who was accompanied by the EU’s head of delegation to Armenia Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

Pashinyan emphasized that as a result of Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, the situation there is worsening on a daily basis, explaining that schools were closed and hospital and other healthcare facilities were facing serious problems due to shortages.

The prime minister also addressed the suspension of gas supplies by Azerbaijan, which is also impeding the repair of the damaged electricity grid that is supplying power to Artsakh.

According to a press statement by Pashinyan’s office, the prime minister also emphasized the need for a “targeted response” by the international community and voiced his gratitude for resolutions adopted last week by the European Parliament calling on Baku to end the Artsakh blockade.

Klaar, for his part, emphasized the need for the uninterrupted operation of the Lachin Corridor.

“He noted that the EU is interested in ensuring stability and peace in the region and will continue to contribute to the solution of this problem,” said a statement from Pashinyan’s office.