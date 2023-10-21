The European Union and the United States that they remain committed to advancing the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was outlined as part of their joint anti-Russia, pro-Ukraine agenda.

President Joe Biden met on Friday with European Council President Charles Michel, who now is viewed as the architect of a future peace deal between Baku and Yerevan.

In an all-encompassing statement, https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/20/u-s-eu-summit-joint-statement/ issued by the White House on Friday, the EU and the EU outlined their joint cooperation agenda. Under the heading of “Russia’s War against Ukraine and Support for Regional Stability,” the two leaders vowed their commitment to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, almost as an afterthought.

“We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity,” said the statement.

“We urge Azerbaijan to ensure the rights and security of those who remain in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as for those who wish to return to their homes. We also call for all parties to adhere to the principle of non-use of force and threat of use of force,” added the footnote-like statement on the matter.

Both the EU and the U.S. voiced their “concern” as Azerbaijan was pummeling Artsakh during a large scale attack on September 19. As more than 100,000 Artsakh residents fled in panic in a mass exodus not seen in decades, the EU and the U.S. offered humanitarian aid, nine months after warnings of “ethnic cleansing” from leading rights jurists, official Yerevan and the Armenian communities around the world fell to deaf ears as Baku tightened its blockade of Artsakh beginning on December 12, 2022.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms Hamas and its brutal terrorist attacks across Israel. There is no justification for terrorism. We affirm Israel’s right to defend itself against these heinous attacks, in line with international law, including international humanitarian law,” said the statement about the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“We will work closely with partners in the region to stress the importance of protecting civilians, supporting those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitating access to food, water, medical care, and shelter. We are concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” added the statement.

“It is crucial to prevent regional escalation. We call for the immediate release of all hostages and emphasize our shared view that a two-state solution remains the viable path to lasting peace,” the EU and the U.S. said.