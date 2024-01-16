IALA’s Literary Lights monthly reading series graphic

The International Armenian Literary Alliance, the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research, and the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center will host “Literary Lights 2024,” their second annual monthly reading series featuring new works of literature by Armenian authors. Each event—held online—will feature a writer reading from their work, followed by a discussion with an interviewer and audience members.

Register to attend the launch of Literary Lights 2024, featuring Tololyan Literary Prize recipient Aida Zilelian, author of “All the Ways We Lied.” Zilelian will be joined by Nancy Agabian, author of “Princess Freak” (2000), “Me as Her Again: True Stories of an Armenian Daughter” (2008), and the ​​PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction finalist, “The Fear of Large and Small Nations” (2023). The event will take place on Zoom on January 27 at 9 a.m. PST.

By turns heartfelt and heart-wrenching, “All the Ways We Lied” introduces a cast of tragically flawed but lovable characters on the brink of unraveling. With humor and compassion, this spellbinding tale explores the fraught and contradictory landscape of sisterhood, introducing four unforgettable women who have nothing in common, and are bound by blood and history. Learn more about the novel and author online.

Authors featured on Literary Lights 2024: