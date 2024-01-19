ANCA-WR endorsement of Manuel Magpapian for Democratic County Central Committee graphic

BY ANDRE DIONYSIAN

When Manuel Magpapian announced that he was running for the Democratic County Central Committee, I was so excited to support a friend.

In my time working in the Armenian American community, Magpapian’s presence has become synonymous with it. He is a dedicated public servant with a proven track record of fighting for the Armenian American community. He is a strong advocate for our community’s interests and is committed to working hard to improve the lives of all Armenians in Assembly District 44.

Magpapian has been involved in Armenian American politics for many years. He currently serves as the President of the Southern California Armenian Democrats and, in that capacity, he has been a vocal advocate for Armenian issues at the local and state levels.

This is why I was not at all surprised to hear that he earned the Armenian National Committee of America Western Region’s endorsement for his candidacy. A member of the ANCA for over a decade, they’ve seen his record of service firsthand.

In Magpapian, ANCA-WR saw what the rest of us know of our friend: he is a dedicated public servant who is actively working to make a difference in the lives of Armenians.

With his focus on the climate crisis, affordable housing, and supporting small businesses Magpapian is a trusted leader in the Democratic party and someone you can count on.

Magpapian is a strong advocate for our community’s interests, and he is the right person to represent us in the Democratic County Central Committee.

If you live in District 44, I urge you to vote for Magpapian for the central committee. He is the best candidate to represent our community and to fight for our interests.