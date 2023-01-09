“The Institute for Other Intelligences” by Mashinka Firunts Hakopian book cover

“The Institute for Other Intelligences” by Mashinka Firunts Hakopian brings speculative fiction and media studies to bear on an imagined future where machine intelligences convene annually for curriculum on algorithmic equity. Edited by Ana Iwataki and Anuradha Vikram for X Topics, the book includes an introduction by Vikram and diagrammatic illustrations by Fernando Diaz, a scientist whose work focuses on the quantitative evaluation and algorithmic design of information access systems.

“‘The Institute for Other Intelligences’ presents a transcript from a conference in which a community of ‘AI agents’ gather at a school for oppositional automata to deliver lectures on the human biases and omissions encoded in their training data. The resulting manuscript, published on the occasion of the Institute’s millennial anniversary, revisits sociotechnical systems from its founding in the 21st century. Drawing on feminist, queer, and critical media scholarship, the trainings collected in the book aim to optimize the operations of future generations of intelligent machines toward just outcomes. Hakopian uses these speculative exchanges to invite the reader to consider how critical approaches to nonhuman intelligence might reroute our current path toward destructive technofutures and allow us to conceive of another way forward,” noted the publisher of “The Institute for Other Intelligences.”

Mashinka Firunts Hakopian

Mashinka Firunts Hakopian is an Armenian writer, artist, and researcher born in Yerevan and residing in Glendale, CA. She is an Associate Professor in Technology and Social Justice at ArtCenter College of Design, and holds a PhD in the History of Art from the University of Pennsylvania. With Avi Alpert and Danny Snelson, she makes up one-third of the collective, Research Service. Her writing and commentary appear in “Performance Research Journal,” “Los Angeles Review of Books,” Meghan Markle’s “Archetypes,” and elsewhere. Her research focuses on practices that generate alternative imaginaries of the future.

