WATERTOWN—The Armenian Museum of America’s second annual Members Reception and Christmas Gallery Stroll on December 7 was a huge success with more than 125 members in attendance. It was a lively evening of networking, enjoying art, and supporting displaced people from Artsakh who have found refuge in Armenia.

Guests enjoyed Armenian and Christmas songs performed by pianist Levon Hovsepian and were welcomed with remarks offered by Museum President Michele Kolligian and Executive Director Jason Sohigian.

Last month, the museum announced a fundraising drive which was offered to everyone in attendance and is still available online and in the Gift Shop. 100 percent of proceeds from the purchase of the new line of the Michael Aram Christmas ornaments in the museum’s Gift Shop will go towards providing humanitarian relief for the Armenians of Artsakh.

1 of 4 - + 1. Museum President Michele Kolligian (left) with Trustee Carolyn Mugar. Photo by Daniel Ayriyan 2. Trustee Dan Dorian with his wife Nancy, and Trustee Mark Kolligian with his wife Nancy. Photo by Daniel Ayriyan 3. Vice President Bob Khederian, Trustee Mark Kolligian and Leah Talatinian, chair of the Museum's Marketing Committee and Senior Officer for Marketing and Communications for the Arts at MIT. Photo by Daniel Ayriyan 4. A number of students volunteered at the member appreciation event. These girls helped with ornament sales benefitting Armenians from Artsakh. They are pictured in front of Ara Oahagan's scrolls that depict people and places in Artsakh photographed from 1999-2007. Photo by Daniel Ayriyan

Reflecting on the current situation, Museum President Michele Kolligian said, “Our mission to preserve and share Armenian art, history, and culture has never been more important. The Genocide of innocent Armenians living in Artsakh and 120,000 people forced to flee from their homeland was beyond horrific. To add to these evil and vicious acts, the Azeris have been destroying our ancient churches, monuments, museums, and any other reminder of Armenia’s religious and cultural contributions to history and are actually claiming Armenian artifacts as their own! It is important now more than ever to preserve our cultural history, which is housed here in the largest Armenian museum outside of Armenia.”

A number of Museum Trustees were in attendance along with artist Ara Oshagan, so guests had an opportunity to meet him and discuss his “Disrupted, Borders” installation in the Adele and Haig Der Manuelian Galleries. For more information or to support the Armenian Museum of America, please visit the website.