Armenian National Basketball team coach Rex Kalamian was named as assistant coach to the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. He will continue to lead the Armenian team.

Kalamian was announced as assistant coach, along with Dave Joerger who are joining the Bucks as it as there a leadership reshuffle.

Earlier it was announced that NBA veteran Doc Rivers was hired as the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kalamian has plenty of experience as an assistant in the NBA with many different franchises. This season, Kalamian has served as the Brooklyn Nets’ Pro Player Personnel Scout.

The Armenian National Team head coach will now be back on the sidelines in the NBA after being let go by the Detroit Pistons following the 2022-23 season.