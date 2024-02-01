Vazgen G. Gregorian

VAZGEN G. GREGORIAN

Vazgen Gregorian, beloved brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend, was born on November 13, 1939. After graduating high school, Vazgen moved to Aachen, Germany, where he earned his master’s degree in electrical engineering. Upon his return to Tehran, he was reintroduced to Elsik who returned from the UK after completing her nursing degree. Together, they moved to Germany in 1969, got married, and started their life together. Vazgen became a proud father when their daughter Helena was born in 1971. Two years later they decided to move back to Tehran so they could be with their families. However, this return was short-lived as the itch for a better life brought them to the United States where they have lived since 1976. Their son Andrew was born in 1980 completing the happy family.

Vazgen worked as an electrical engineer during the day, while tinkering and creating electronic machines at night. He loved collecting calculators, flying his RC helicopter, and exercising. His favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved granddaughter, Gacia Grigorian. He peacefully passed away on Sunday, Jan 14, 2024, following a short illness.

Vazgen is survived by his wife Elsik, daughter Helena, son Andrew, daughter-in-law Tamar, son-in-law Armen, granddaughter Gacia, brother Vigen and family, and sister Anahid.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Hills in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “Vazgen Gregorian Endowment” at Los Angeles Valley College for the engineering program. Visit the website and under the ‘Foundation Endowment’ line, write “Vazgen Gregorian Endowment.”