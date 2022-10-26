Says he will attend meeting with Aliyev organized by Putin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that he would like to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan by the end of the year. He also told parliament that he had accepted an invitation by President Vladimir Putin of Russia to meet with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on October 31.

“I want and would want it [peace treaty] to be signed by the end of this year,” Pashinyan said in response to a question from a lawmaker in parliament on Wednesday.

“To what extent is this realistic?” asked Pashinyan. “I will answer it the following way – I and the government will make all possible efforts for it to be realistic. We do hope that – and this is an important nuance – that the delimitation efforts will be completed before the signing of the peace treaty. To what extent is this realistic? If we take into account that we reached an agreement in Prague that it will take place based on the borders of 1991, it could be realistic because these borders are basically known.”

Pashinyan also attached importance for an internationally visible dialogue to be launched between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan. He said this is a very important aspect and that certain viable mechanisms for the rights and protection of the Armenians of Artsakh must be in put place.

“The animosity and generally the situation must be managed, because when it is uncontrollable it could bring only harm. The rest, unfortunately, or fortunately, I can’t make any higher statements. But for me it is a fact that everything must be managed, including animosity,” said Pashinyan.

He also confirmed his participation in a meeting scheduled for October 31 and invited by Putin, to be held in the Russian city of Sochi

“Yes, there is an invitation by the President of the Russian Federation to hold a trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31. I have confirmed my participation. I have no information whether the Azerbaijani side has confirmed its participation or not,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan recalled that last time such a meeting took place was in 2021, adding that many issues had accumulated since then.

“I think the most important expectations are connected to the assessment and interpretation of the incidents that have taken place in this period. I can go back even further and reach up to the trilateral statement of November 9 of 2020. I think there are many accumulated issues over which there must be some exchange of views, clarifications and questions,” explained Pashinyan.

“The extent of these issues is known to you – beginning with the matter of ensuring stability and security in Nagorno Karabakh. You know that this March the Azerbaijani armed forces invaded the Russian peacekeepers’ zone of responsibility,” said Pashinyan adding that at the time he expressed concern about the lack of response by the Russian peacekeepers and the specific task of function of that contingent.

“Despite the agreements reached in the trilateral working group, statements are being made by the Azerbaijani side about some corridors. There are also incomprehensible people in Russia who are trying to develop this narrative despite the statements made and the documents signed by Russia’s President, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. There are many issues regarding which a very important and active discussion must take place,” Pashinyan told lawmakers.