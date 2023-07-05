Call Reportedly Takes Place at Request of Artsakh President

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to discuss “the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh,” according to readout of the call from the Kremlin.

The Russian presidential press service added that the discussion also included the “issue of ensuring unhindered transport communication through the Lachin corridor.”

“The fundamental importance of the consistent implementation of the entire complex of agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan between 2020 and 2022 was emphasized,” the Kremlin said, adding that conversation took place at Pashinyan’s request.

Putin reportedly also reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to continue to provide practical assistance to the development of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty.

Pashinyan’s office issued a brief statement after the call, simply saying that the two leaders discussed the Karabakh situation.

Later on Wednesday, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said during a security council meeting in Stepanakert that the telephone call was made at his request.

“The Artsakh authorities have communicated about the threats and our expectations emanating from the current situation in all possible manners to the relevant authorities in Armenia, Russia, and other members of the international community. Urgent and effective action is immediately needed from all responsible players,” Harutyunyan said at the meeting on Wednesday.

“Given the alarming situation we are facing, the people of Artsakh and the authorities expect concrete results in the shortest possible time to alleviate the security and humanitarian situation and lift the blockade,” the Artsakh president added.

According to a social media post on Tuesday by Tigran Petrosyan, the chairman of the Artsakh’s Anti-Crisis Council, Harutyunyan penned a letter to Putin, “in which the dire sitution of the country and the people is presented.”

While not publicizing the content of the letter, Petrosyan went on to say that “the absolute majority of the people of Artsakh believed not the head of the RA [Republic of Armenia], not the head of Artsakh, but RF [Russian Federation] President Putin’s words that Armenians will live safely and dignified in Artsakh.”