BURBANK—Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), Vice Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, on Sunday joined the Armenian National Committee of America –Western Region for a press conference to bring awareness to the ongoing human rights abuses perpetrated by Azerbaijan against Armenians of Artsakh and continued his calls for action.



“The United States must take concrete actions using all of the tools at its disposal to press Azerbaijan to return to compliance with international law and order. We must cut off all foreign and military assistance to the dictator in Baku. We must personally sanction those in Azerbaijan and hold them accountable. And we must press the United Nations to help ensure peace and prevent bloodshed. Only through concrete action and concerted pressure from the very top can we stop another genocide from occurring…We cannot allow violence and crimes against humanity to go unanswered, whether they occurred one hundred eight years ago or just in the last few years. Despite the trials the Armenian people have faced and continue to face, it has not broken their faith, determination, and their will to survive. We must stand with them,” said Congressman Schiff during the press conference hosted by ANCA Western Region.

Representatives of the ANCA-WR with Reps. Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman, and Senator Anthony Portantino Rep. Adam Schiff (center) speaking to Paul Krekorian (left) and Nora Hovsepian, Esq.





Schiff was also joined by Representative Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, and human rights activist and the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo. The press conference was led by Nora Hovsepian, Esq., Chair of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors.

Schiff has long represented the largest Armenian diaspora community in the country and serves as Vice Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus. For decades, he has fought side-by-side with his Armenian-American constituents for the recognition of their history as survivors of the first genocide of the 20th century, and for the protection of their future and the futures of their families and loved ones working for freedom abroad.