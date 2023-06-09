A painting by artist Hrair that will be on view at the exhibition at Stephanie’s Gallery A painting by Hrair that will be on view at the exhibition at Stephanie’s Gallery

Stephanie’s Gallery announced a mesmerizing exhibition featuring renowned international artist Hrair. The exhibition, titled “The Art of Hrair – A Journey into Symbolism,” will showcase Hrair’s captivating oil paintings.

Born in Beirut in 1946, Hrair Deyarbekirian is a true artistic genius, combining classical techniques with a surrealist spirit. Through his work, Hrair has significantly contributed to the history of contemporary Lebanese Armenian art. From the very beginning of his artistic career, Hrair’s talent has been met with resounding success both in Lebanon and abroad, with numerous exhibitions held in Europe, the United States, Arab countries, and even as far as Japan. He has received esteemed accolades, including the Sursock Museum Prize and the Palais de la Présidence Prize in Beirut. Additionally, Hrair was honored with gold medals at the Sao Paolo Biennale in 1969 and by the Italian government in 1972.

Hrair’s artistic style revolves around his dominant theme of horses, which serve as symbols of male virility, strength, and mastery. Inspired by the semi-mythical stallions and centaurs from the legends of Phoenicia and the ancient Orient, his paintings depict spirited and lively steeds in energetic trots, whirling gallops, and even moments of alert rest. Often, the horse is accompanied by a “flower-woman,” whose curling tresses intermingle with the spirals of the horse’s mane. This surreal doll-like figure embodies willing passivity, as if she has emerged from the flanks of the male horse, echoing the creation of Eve.

The grand opening artist reception will take place on Saturday, July 1 from 11:30 a.m to 5 p.m. This exclusive event will provide a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to engage with Hrair and delve deeper into the profound symbolism depicted in his latest masterpieces.

With over 25 pieces of Hrair’s recent works in oil on panel board, this exhibition promises to captivate viewers with its thought-provoking imagery and rich symbolism.

The exhibition will run from July 1 to July 15, allowing ample time for art lovers to experience and appreciate the depth of Hrair’s masterpieces. Stephanie’s Gallery invites all art enthusiasts to RSVP by July 28 to secure their place at this remarkable event.

Gallery hours for the exhibition are as follows: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 466 Foothill Blvd. unit C, La Cañada Flintridge, CA.

To RSVP or for any further inquiries about the exhibition, please contact Linda Stepanian, Gallery Director, at (818) 790-4905 or email info@stephaniesgallery.com. Additional information can be found on the gallery’s website.