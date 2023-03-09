PASADENA – Hundreds of supporters, parents, and community members gathered on March 4 at Noor Banquet Hall in Pasadena to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten.

“The 30th anniversary of Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our teachers, staff, parents, and community,” stated Garine Joukadarian, Director of Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Preschool & Kindergarten.

“For three decades, our school has been a cornerstone of Armenian culture and identity, instilling a sense of pride, purpose, and belonging in our children. Together, we have created a vibrant and inclusive learning community that celebrates our Armenian heritage and fosters the whole child’s development,” added Joukadarian.

Very Rev. Zareh Sarkissian attended the 30th Anniversary Gala on behalf of Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan and read the Prelate’s message. Rev. Boghos Baltayan, the parish pastor of St. Sarkis Church, also attended and delivered the invocation. The program featured remarks on behalf of the Tavlian School Board and Director Mrs. Garine Joukadarian and included special honorees and a video presentation showcasing the progress and accomplishments of the school.

Rita Hovsepian, Levon & Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten School Board Chairperson, said, “an educational institution is fundamental to our families and communities, especially during a child’s most formative years. Over the past 30 years, Tavlian has created a unique culture that serves its mission and goals to ensure each student receives a high-quality early childhood education. This has been accomplished with the resolve and commitment of our faculty and staff. Our base is strong due to the contributions of so many, including our founders, parents, donors, community organizations, faculty, and staff.”

The Tavlian family proudly attended the 30th Anniversary celebration and received praise for their vision, unwavering support, and encouragement of the school. Other guests included Arlene Mouradian-Zenian from the Western Prelacy Board of Regents and a representative from Assemblymember Chris Holden’s office. Supervisor Barger provided certificates of recognition to the honorees and sponsored the teacher’s tables at the Gala.

Senator Anthony Portantino was honored for his steadfast support of Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten. Portantino has been an ardent supporter and a longtime friend of the Armenian American community since being elected to public office. Last year, the Senator secured $250,000 from the state budget for Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten to help with renovation projects, STEAM enrichment curriculum, and technology upgrades.

Teachers who have dedicated more than 25 years of service to the school also received special recognition and gifts of appreciation for their decades of contribution to the school’s success and nurturing generations of students.

Aida Mardirossian, who has been teaching three-year-old students at Tavlian Preschool for 26 years, was recognized for her passion for early childhood education and her ability to create a warm and welcoming environment for her young students. Mrs. Aida is patient, creative, and attentive, and she tailors her teaching approach to meet the unique needs of each child in her class. Through her years of teaching, she has developed a strong bond with her students and their families, and her influence is evident in her students’ growth and development.

Mary Donoyan, a highly experienced and dedicated Kindergarten teacher for 26 years, was recognized for her expertise in preparing her students for the transition to first grade and for her ability to instill a love of the Armenian language. Donoyan’s teaching approach centers on creating a stimulating, engaging learning environment that promotes academic and social development. Her commitment to advancing the Armenian language and culture is reflected in her teaching methods, which incorporate poetry, literature, and songs. Her impact on the Armenian preschool education system is profound, as she has influenced generations of students and teachers.

Sandoukht Boyamian, a passionate teacher for 28 years, is known for her deep love and appreciation for Armenian culture. Her passion for Armenian culture and dedication to education has made her a beloved figure at Tavlian. Boyamian’s passion for teaching and her love for her students shines through in everything she does, and she is truly an inspiration to those around her.

Marine Sogomonyan, an experienced and passionate Pre-Kindergarten teacher for 28 years, is known for her commitment to hands-on learning and her ability to make learning fun and engaging for her students. Mrs. Marine uses various innovative teaching methods to help her students explore and discover the world around them. She has a natural ability to connect with her students and create a nurturing and supportive learning environment. Mrs. Marine’s love of teaching and her enthusiasm for learning is infectious, and she inspires her students to develop a lifelong love of learning.

Lilit Alajajian is a remarkable individual who has dedicated 30 years of her life to teaching two-year-old students at Tavlian Preschool. Despite the challenges of working with such young children, she is enthusiastic and always strives to provide her students with the best possible learning experience. Over the years, she has developed a wealth of knowledge and experience, and her teaching capabilities are inspiring. She knows how to engage and motivate her young students and can create a warm and nurturing environment that makes them feel safe and comfortable. Her creativity is truly inspiring and makes her an invaluable asset to the school. Alajajian is highly regarded within the Armenian preschool community and is considered a treasure at Tavlian.

Levon and Hasmig Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten, launched in 1992, was the brainchild of Hasmig Tavlian and was established after her passing by her proud sons Vazken, Vatche, and Vahe. The school held its first semester and class instructions with four students. Since its establishment 30 years ago, nearly 510 students have graduated. The school is licensed by the State of California and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and offers an all-day developmentally appropriate program for children ages two through five. Currently, it serves 70 students with 16 dedicated faculty and staff.

Since its inception, Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten has flourished throughout the decades and served generations of Armenian Americans with the highest quality education. The school plays an integral and critical role in safeguarding the Armenian language, culture, history, and traditions – and provides a safe, nurturing environment and stellar early childhood education program.